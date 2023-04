Corrections and Clarifications — April 5, 2023

April 05, 2023 12:30 am | Updated April 04, 2023 11:27 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT The second deck headline of the lead story on Surat court granting bail to Rahul Gandhi (April 4, 2023) erroneously referred to a defamation case filed by a BJP MP. Actually, it was a BJP MLA who had filed the defamation case. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.