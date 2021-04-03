Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — April 5, 2021

In a Sports page story titled “IPL 2021: Hazlewood pulls out ‘for personal reasons’” (April 2, 2021), there was a reference to South African paceman Lungi Ngidi having a series against South Africa at home. It should be a series against Pakistan.

