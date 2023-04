Corrections and Clarifications — April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023 12:30 am | Updated April 24, 2023 11:17 pm IST

A sentence in the Opinion page article, "The 'Opposition unity' caution" (April 24, 2023), should be recast as: "She may even prefer to vote for the BJP, if the BSP, instead of the SP, is on her ballot representing the united Opposition." The published version had said "if the BJP".

