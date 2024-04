April 24, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

In the Data Point story, “A fact-check on Modi’s controversial speech in Rajasthan” (April 23, 2024, Opinion page), the sentence, “A fact-check using government data shows that the claim that Muslims give birth to more children is erroneous”, should read as: “A fact-check using government data shows that the gap between the fertility rate of Muslims and that of other religions is narrowing.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.