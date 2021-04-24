Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — April 24, 2021

A news report titled “FIR against private hospital in Kanpur” (April 23, 2021, some editions) erroneously listed Sec. 596 as one of the sections of the Indian Penal Code under which the FIR was lodged. It should have been Section 506.

