Corrections and Clarifications — April 22, 2024

April 22, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

In a Sunday Magazine story titled “General Elections 2024 | When campaign trails were carnivals” (April 21, 2024), under the subhead, “Larger-than-life personalities” the year must be changed from 1986 to 1989. Also, Jayalalithaa was seeking election from Bodinayakanur — not re-election as published.

A sentence in “Designated successor” (‘Profiles’ page, April 21, 2024) that read “Three high-profile politicians resigned after a ... to sully the reputation of the party” should be amended to say: “Two high-profile politicians resigned last year after an ethics case rocked the party and a minister resigned in January this year after he was charged with corruption.”

