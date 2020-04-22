Corrections and Clarifications — April 22, 2020

The report “Kin allowed to exhume bodies of militants in Baramulla” published by The Hindu on April 19, 2020, has been corrected for a factual error. The authorities did not grant permission to exhume bodies but only granted a curfew pass, which the family members misunderstood as the permission for exhumation. Now the corrected version of the story has a new headline: “Families of slain militants given curfew pass”. There was also an updated report “J&K police file FIR on The Hindu report” (April 21, 2020), which gave the sequence of events that lead to the report of April 19.

In the OpEd article “Nurturing air power to meet rising demand” (April 21, 2020), the line “Translated to tonnage, that is almost 10 million tonnes” should read: “Translated to payload that is almost 10 million kg”. Another sentence, “However, a modern-day airlift of greater proportions has not been heralded as much” should be recast to say: “However, a modern-day airlift of similar importance has not been heralded as much.”