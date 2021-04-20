Corrections and clarifications — April 20, 2021

A story titled “BJP candidate shot at in Malda, taken to hospital” (April 19, 2021) incorrectly said that the constituency would go to polls in the eighth phase of the Assembly elections on April 26th. It should have been April 29th.
