Corrections and Clarifications — April 20, 2020

In “Coronavirus: South Asia remains an outlier in infections” (April 19, 2020), P.S. Raghavan was erroneously described as the convener of the National Security Advisory Board. He is the chairman of the board.

In the story headlined “To ease situation, RBI to pump in ₹1 lakh crore” (April 18, 2020), there was a reference to reduction in the reverse repo rate to 3.5%. It should have been 3.75%.