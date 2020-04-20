Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — April 20, 2020

In “Coronavirus: South Asia remains an outlier in infections” (April 19, 2020), P.S. Raghavan was erroneously described as the convener of the National Security Advisory Board. He is the chairman of the board.

In the story headlined “To ease situation, RBI to pump in ₹1 lakh crore” (April 18, 2020), there was a reference to reduction in the reverse repo rate to 3.5%. It should have been 3.75%.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 4:53:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-april-20-2020/article31383226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY