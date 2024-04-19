ADVERTISEMENT

Corrections and Clarifications — April 19, 2024

April 19, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The Business page story - “Bank Bazaar set to finance Montra E-3W”, April 17, 2024 - was actually about TI Clean Mobility joining hands with Bike Bazaar to offer vehicle-financial solutions. Hence, the headline should have been “Bike Bazaar set to finance Montra E-3W.”

