Corrections and Clarifications — April 19, 2024

The Business page story - “Bank Bazaar set to finance Montra E-3W”, April 17, 2024 - was actually about TI Clean Mobility joining hands with Bike Bazaar to offer vehicle-financial solutions. Hence, the headline should have been “Bike Bazaar set to finance Montra E-3W.”
