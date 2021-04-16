Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — April 16, 2021

A report headlined “India, Russia committed to S-400 deal: envoy” (April 15, 2021) erroneously gave the value of the deal as $2.5 billion. The correct figure is $5.43 billion.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 2:01:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-april-16-2021/article34329789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY