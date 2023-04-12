Corrections and Clarifications — April 12, 2023

April 12, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

A clarification regarding the quote in the third paragraph of the front-page story (April 11, 2023) titled “T.N. House resolution asks Centre to set time limit for Governor for clearing Bills”: In the Chief Minister’s speech, the portion of the quote on the abolition of the post of Governor was attributed to the Justice Rajamannar Committee. That the Governor should be a detached figure was attributed to the Sarkaria Commission. The published version had erroneously attributed both to the Justice Rajamannar Committee.