Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — April 12, 2021

12 April 2021 00:15 IST
Updated: 12 April 2021 00:03 IST

In a report titled “Madras HC stays appointment of former Chief Secretary to National Green Tribunal” (some editions, April 10, 2021), the name of the litigant should have been G. Sundarrajan and not R. Sundarrajan as mentioned. Also, Poovulagin Nanbargal is an environmental voluntary group and not an environmental NGO as mentioned.

