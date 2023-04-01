ADVERTISEMENT

Corrections and Clarifications — April 1, 2023

April 01, 2023 12:30 am | Updated March 31, 2023 11:15 pm IST

The headline of a story on adult literacy programme (March 31, 2023) needs to be changed to “Back to school: 22.7 lakh adults sit for literacy and numeracy skills exams this year”. Part of the opening paragraph should be recast to say: “... these are among the 22.7 lakh unlikely students from 10 States and Union Territories who in a bid to be called ‘literate,’ appeared for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test for 2022-23. More than 40% of the aspirant candidates were from Madhya Pradesh alone.

