Correction and Clarification — January 29, 2020

In a report titled “Delays cause IAF to lose spot at Singapore airshow” (Jan. 28, 2020), the last paragraph erroneously said the Sarang team was based at the Yelahanka Air Force station. Actually, the Sarang unit is based at Sulur near Coimbatore.

