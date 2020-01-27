Corrections & Clarifications

Correction and Clarification — January 27, 2020

The awards, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are India’s third and fourth highest civilian awards and not second and third as mentioned in a graphic, “The Padma Bhushans” (January 26, 2020).

