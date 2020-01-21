Correction and Clarification — January 21, 2020

A report titled “Union Ministers begin outreach in J&K” (Jan. 19, 2020) erroneously referred to Ravi Shankar Prasad as Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Kiren Rijiju as MoS Finance. Mr. Prasad is a Union Minister holding the Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology portfolios. Mr. Rijiju is Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State for Minority Affairs.