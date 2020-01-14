Correction and Clarification — January 14, 2020

The opening sentence and the headline of the story on a citizen’s right to own private property (Jan. 13, 2020) were wrong. Both said that ‘right to private property’ is a fundamental right. Right to private property is a human right, as explained later on in the story.

A clarification regarding “SC has no views on if ‘access to Internet’ is a fundamental right” (Jan. 11, 2020): The report is correct. It was initially misreported online that access to Internet was a fundamental right. The confusion is because the Supreme Court says quite categorically that the use of the medium of Internet for speech and expression (Article 19(1)(a)) and for trade and business (Article 19(1)(g)) are fundamental rights. However, on the question whether access to the Internet is a fundamental right, the Court said this had not been specifically argued and that it was not expressing any opinion on it. The distinction is between Internet as a technology and the use of Internet as a medium for exercising fundamental rights.

In the OpEd page article titled “Amidst a tragedy, an opportunity” (Jan. 8, 2020) the reference to writer David Horne in the opening sentence should be corrected to say Donald Horne.