>>“ > The train to India” (Oct. 16, 2016, some editions) wrongly refers to a U.S.-based project called ‘1947 Archives’ collecting stories of former Partition refugees. It should have been the “1947 Partition Archive”. The organisation is based in Delhi, India, and not in the U.S. “It started in the U.S., but now it is a properly registered and functioning NGO in India,” says Guneeta Singh Bhalla of the 1947 Partition Archive. She clarifies that the story gives a wrong impression that the archive is being set up at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). “Though we may collaborate with TISS, no such plans are in place currently,” she said.
Corrections and Clarifications — October 21, 2016
