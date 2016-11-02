Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — November 2, 2016

>>The report, “ >Pollution levels in Bengaluru up from last Deepavali” (Nov. 1, 2016, some editions), gave the units for particulate matter in g/m³. It should have been eg/m³.

>>In “Ranji scores” (Sports, Oct. 31, 2016), the points of Tripura and Goa were given as 10 and 6. The correct points are: Tripura 12 (0,6,3,3) and Goa 4 (0,0,3,1).

