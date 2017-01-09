Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — January 9, 2017

>>It is a sacred movement and not scared movement as mentioned in the tenth paragraph of a report, “Modi hails nation for fighting graft” (January 8, 2017).

>>Editing error: A sentence in a report, “Sri Lanka’s next big fight” (Weekend Being, January 8, 2017) read: “Sri Lanka, after consistent efforts to strengthen its CKDu response mechanisms (COMMA) currently has nearly 400 dialysis machines.” It should read, “Sri Lanka, after consistent efforts to strengthen its CKDu response mechanisms, currently has nearly 400 dialysis machines.” The (COMMA) was wrongly introduced while editing.

