Corrections and Clarifications — January 26, 2017

>>The last paragraph of the Perspective page (Jan.25, 2017) article headlined “Flirting with chauvinism” read : “If that unfortunate outcome should materialise, it would be a series backslide ... under the old guard.” It should have been serious backslide.

>>A ‘Business’ page headline (Jan.25, 2017) erroneously said: “Charge on digital payments above ₹50,000 mooted.”It should have been cash payments.