Corrections and Clarifications — June 28, 2024

Published - June 28, 2024 12:32 am IST

In Datapoint (Opinion page, June 25, 2024), “Was the Ram Mandir a voting issue in the 2024 LS polls?”, the line in the fifth paragraph should have read: “...Which is the one work done by the Union government in the last five years that you have liked the most?”

