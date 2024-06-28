Corrections and Clarifications — June 28, 2024

In Datapoint (Opinion page, June 25, 2024), “Was the Ram Mandir a voting issue in the 2024 LS polls?”, the line in the fifth paragraph should have read: “...Which is the one work done by the Union government in the last five years that you have liked the most?”
