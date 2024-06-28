Corrections and Clarifications — June 28, 2024

In Datapoint (Opinion page, June 25, 2024), “Was the Ram Mandir a voting issue in the 2024 LS polls?”, the line in the fifth paragraph should have read: “...Which is the one work done by the Union government in the last five years that you have liked the most?”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.