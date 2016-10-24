Comments section is a site for conversations

Learning on the job is not just a saying. It is the trajectory for most news ombudsmen as their work largely depends on listening to and assessing the multiple voices of readers, and passing these views on to the editorial team to effect constant tweaks and discreet shifts to reflect the expectations of the readership.

There are many abstract terms that govern this mechanism. What is the real meaning of engaging the reader? Is it possible to write in an accessible language, harmonising editorial values and the requirements of readers? If I use mean, median and mode to measure the central tendency of readers’ expectations, I would arrive at a monochromatic understanding of their requirements. If I were to merely pass on the innumerable mails we receive to the editor and his team without any qualitative filtering, the result would be self-contradicting babel.

This paradox resolves itself when we forge a meaningful dialogue between interrogative readers and responsive editorial staff. The dialogue may not immediately fetch results. However, through a combination of processes, which includes trial and error, creating beta platforms, checking out alternatives, and effecting minor changes, most issues are addressed. What has been evident from the last four years of constant interaction is that sustained dialogue helps to iron out glitches and see issues from another’s point of view. Adversarial positions, if any, mutate into an act of give and take, which is mutually beneficial.

I am delighted to inform readers that it is only in the last 30 days that we have not received a single complaint about the comments section or comments moderation, an issue that often featured in this column. In my earlier column, “Engaging readers, going beyond comments” (August 22, 2016), I explained how the comments section failed to push the boundary in debates and had become a space for digital vigilantes and virtual lynch mobs. The arguments were, in many respects, a continuation of some of the concerns expressed in various columns: “Yes to criticism, no to vitriol” (November 25, 2013), “Hilary Mantel is not alone” (May 5, 2014), “Saving public sphere from trolls” (August 25, 2014), “Undeterred by malice” (August 1, 2015) and “Of doctored content and vile comments” (February 22, 2016).

The findings of the latest WAN-IFRA study on comments indicate that closing the comments section is strongly being considered by many publications. Among many challenges, the dominant issues were the abusive tone and poor quality of comments, the cost of moderation, legal liability, and lack of use. The study also suggests that a well-tuned moderation policy and practice is the best option for publications.

The Community Editor for The New York Times, Bassey Etim, explained why deleting bad comments is not an infringement on freedom of speech, a right enshrined in the United States Constitution. “We are not a government; the Times has the freedom of speech to patrol what goes on its website. We are not a freedom of speech board; we are a piece of New York Times’ content,” he said. The New York Times has, in fact, used its comments section to generate revenue. “Despite all the investment we put in, it is profitable. It’s not a giant profit centre but it does well on the subscription business,” Mr. Etim told the WAN-IFRA study team. This seems to confirm the recent research published in the MIT Sloan Review that showed how “content websites can more readily convert site visitors into paying customers by prompting visitors to gradually increase their social engagement with the site.” The authors of the research named the concept “the ladder of participation.”

I asked The Hindu’s Internet editor about the qualitative change in the comments section. He said his moderation team is geared to deduct trolls and abusive comments, and retain the space for responses and debate. “There is ample space for opinions that are vastly different from that of either the individual writer or the newspaper. But the forum cannot be used to make personalised attacks or launch a vicious campaign,” he said.

Another innovation that is being put to practice is to highlight the best comments in the home page. This attempt should not be restricted to select days. It should become a daily feature to encourage people with clear ideas and opinions to use the space. It can be extended to the next level of engagement, where journalists provide answers or respond to criticisms.

It seems that the commenters and the comment moderators of The Hindu also reflect the opinion of the Community Editor of The New York Times. Earlier he had said: “We have to treat comment as content. People come to our site specifically for our editorial judgment and so our job is to create more of that and to almost give them the impression that they are being judged by a Times editor, just like our journalists.” Comments should be scrutinised with the same care, editorial judgment and diligence as the regular content of the newspaper. Technology has created a valuable space for dialogue, criticism and debate. Readers’ feedback is of immense value. Can we afford to permit trolls, and slack moderation to debase and eventually kill this space?

