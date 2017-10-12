Back to folk...

Back to folk...

Inspired by the coffee-house scene of 1960s New York City, this performance will create a flavour of the folk. Independent musicians, Lail Arad and J F Robitaille from the UK and Canada respectively, will perform their own music and re-create the magic of song writing heroes, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.

Artistes:

Lail Arad

JF Robitaille

Performance: Tower of Song

Genre: Folk

Dates:

Chennai - 11 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy

Bengaluru - 18 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ambedkar Bhavan

Hyderabad - 25 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ravindra Bharathi

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Sponsors:

Associate Sponsor – Hindustan University (Chennai)

TV Partner – Doordarshan

Hospitality Partner – Taj Coromandel (Chennai), Taj Krishna (Hyderabad), Taj Westend (Bengaluru)

Radio Partner - Radio One (Chennai), Fever (Bengaluru & Hyderabad)

Sound Partner – Zebronics

Water Partner – Aachi

At a glance:

