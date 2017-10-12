Tower of Song by Lail Arad, JF Robitaille and MT Aditya Srinivasan
Inspired by the coffee-house scene of 1960s New York City, this performance will create a flavour of the folk. Independent musicians, Lail Arad and J F Robitaille from the UK and Canada respectively, will perform their own music and re-create the magic of song writing heroes, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.
Artistes:
Lail Arad
JF Robitaille
Performance: Tower of Song
Genre: Folk
Dates:
Chennai - 11 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy
Bengaluru - 18 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ambedkar Bhavan
Hyderabad - 25 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ravindra Bharathi
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
At a glance:
