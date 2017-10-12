Retro Film music The Hindu November Fest
The Immortal Kumars by Vijay Prakash
Vijay Prakash celebrates the singers in actors Dr Rajkumar & Kishore Kumar
The Immortal Kumars is an ode to the music of two legendary actor-singers, Dr Rajkumar and Kishore Kumar. Acclaimed playback singer, Vijay Prakash, will re-create the magic of these two singing sensations allowing people to experience the magic of retro film music.
Artistes:
Vijay Prakash
Performance: The Immortal Kumars
Genre: Retro Film music
Dates:
Bengaluru - 19 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ambedkar Bhavan
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
At a glance:
