Vijay Prakash celebrates the singers in actors Dr Rajkumar & Kishore Kumar

The Immortal Kumars is an ode to the music of two legendary actor-singers, Dr Rajkumar and Kishore Kumar. Acclaimed playback singer, Vijay Prakash, will re-create the magic of these two singing sensations allowing people to experience the magic of retro film music.

Artistes:

Vijay Prakash

Performance: The Immortal Kumars

Genre: Retro Film music

Dates:

Bengaluru - 19 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ambedkar Bhavan

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Sponsors:

TV Partner – Doordarshan

Hospitality Partner – Taj Westland

Radio Partner - Fever

Sound Partner – Zebronics

Water Partner – Aachi

At a glance:

Tickets: Click >here to book tickets. Also available at: > BookMyShowTicket

Prices:Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750 Season pass - Rs 1500, Rs 1000 Help line: +91-72999-11222 (between 10 a.m. & 5 p.m.) Follow us Facebook: > The Hindu November Fest Twitter: > @THNovFest Instagram: >@THNovFest