Recreating the magic of Dr. Rajkumar and Kishore Kumar

For the last two days, since his return from a gig in Muscat, Vijay Prakash and his band of musicians, have been cooped up at a studio in Thyagaraja Nagar, gearing up for The Immortal Kumars, the finale of the 13th edition of The Hindu November Fest in Bengaluru. When we call him and break his flow, he’s in the midst of singing ‘Jeeve Hoovagide’, a beautiful love song from the Kannada film Nee Nanna Gellalare that is very characteristic of Padmabhushan Dr Rajkumar’s music that was filled with mood, feeling and an innate sensitivity to the lyrical value of a song.

“That is undoubtedly because of the fact that he was a singer and an actor at the same time,” says Prakash, a playback singer of repute and who is at the helm of conceiving and presenting The Immortal Kumars, a musical trip down the nostalgia road, that will recreate the magic of the two iconic Kumars of cinema – Dr Rajkumar and Kishore Kumar. “What fascinates me – in addition to their mastery over the music of cinema – is the way they understood the medium, and recognised that playback singing is really a vehicle to tell a story, to carry a plot forward.”

In many ways, Prakash believes that that sensitivity to the poetry of a song, has inspired his own handling of music, especially playback. “Take Kishore da for instance,” he says, “Listen to a song called ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ from the film Blackmail. You’ll know what I mean; it’s almost like he is speaking those words of love, reinforcing the words Pal, Pal, and communicating to us, listeners the intensity of the emotion.”

The Immortal Kumars is an attempt to capture that intensity in a way that celebrates the music of these two legends and also allows us a glimpse into the way Prakash, as a singer, responds to their music, both in the choice of songs and their treatment. “Without revealing too much, I can say that I’ll be singing songs like ‘Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku’, ‘Anuraga Yenaythu’ and from Kishore da’s repertoire, I’m hand-picking songs like ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, ‘Eena Meena Dika’, just to give you a hint.”

This apart, Prakash will also attempt a fusion medley of sorts where he will interestingly, and seamlessly weave together a slew of classical-based songs by both Rajkumar and Kishore Kumar. Needless to say, with his own strong foundation in Carnatic music, Prakash will sparkle in this section. “Yes, classical music will remain the genre of music I most deeply respect,” he says, “But what’s interesting for me in this is the fact that both these singers were not actually trained in the classical genre and yet they handle it with such ease and aplomb. I’d like to think that they were truly blessed as singers, in that sense.”

The music of Dr Rajkumar, for Prakash, is also the music of memories. Growing up in Mysore, in a very conservative family that instilled and nurtured his love for the classical form, Prakash has his uncles to thank for introducing him to the music of Dr Rajkumar. “I was perhaps seven or probably eight years when I first heard a song called ‘Bisi Bisi’ by Dr Rajkumar and I was amazed at how the song was so racy and fun and had the actor actually sing it while bashing up a bunch of bad guys. I was so fascinated with that idea and I think it is there that my love for music, outside of the classical began.”

Strangely though, Kishore da came into his life, much later; only after he moved to make Mumbai his home two decades ago. “I remember being thoroughly amazed at Kishore da’s signature yoodling and wondering how someone managed to pack so much fun, excitement and energy into a song.” Perhaps, Prakash will recreate that effect, and more. We’ll wait, and see.