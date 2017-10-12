Celebrating the universality of art

Celebrating the universality of art

"Boundless" is a genre-bending, experimental production that brings together music, dance and visual elements to create a multi-dimensional experience. Sid Sriram is a vibrant young Carnatic musician, playback singer and independent artist. In Boundless, he weaves together popular film songs, his own original compositions and traditional Carnatic pieces to produce a unique musical backdrop.

Artistes:

Sid Sriram (vocals)

Pallavi Sriram (bharatanatyam dance)

Sanjeev Thomas (guitar)

Keba Jeremiah (bass)

Leon James (keys)

Tapass Naresh (drums)

Praveen Sparsh (percussion)

Marti Bharath (synthesizer/ sound effects)

Performance: Boundless

Genre: Electronic, Carnatic, R&B, pop and Film

Dates:

Chennai - 10 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Sponsors:

Associate Sponsor – Hindustan University

TV Partner – Doordarshan

Hospitality Partner – Taj Coromandel

Radio Partner - Radio One

Sound Partner – Zebronics

Water Partner – Aachi

At a glance:

Tickets: Click >here to book tickets. Also available at: > BookMyShowTicket

Prices:Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750 Season pass - Rs 2500, Rs 1500 Help line: +91-72999-11222 (between 10 a.m. & 5 p.m.) Follow us Facebook: > The Hindu November Fest Twitter: > @THNovFest Instagram: >@THNovFest