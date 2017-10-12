Boundless by Sid Sriram
Celebrating the universality of art
"Boundless" is a genre-bending, experimental production that brings together music, dance and visual elements to create a multi-dimensional experience. Sid Sriram is a vibrant young Carnatic musician, playback singer and independent artist. In Boundless, he weaves together popular film songs, his own original compositions and traditional Carnatic pieces to produce a unique musical backdrop.
Artistes:
Sid Sriram (vocals)
Pallavi Sriram (bharatanatyam dance)
Sanjeev Thomas (guitar)
Keba Jeremiah (bass)
Leon James (keys)
Tapass Naresh (drums)
Praveen Sparsh (percussion)
Marti Bharath (synthesizer/ sound effects)
Performance: Boundless
Genre: Electronic, Carnatic, R&B, pop and Film
Dates:
Chennai - 10 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
Sponsors:
- Associate Sponsor – Hindustan University
- TV Partner – Doordarshan
- Hospitality Partner – Taj Coromandel
- Radio Partner - Radio One
- Sound Partner – Zebronics
- Water Partner – Aachi
At a glance:
Tickets: Click >here to book tickets. Also available at: > BookMyShowTicket
Prices:Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750 Season pass - Rs 2500, Rs 1500 Help line: +91-72999-11222 (between 10 a.m. & 5 p.m.) Follow us Facebook: > The Hindu November Fest Twitter: > @THNovFest Instagram: >@THNovFest
Please Email the Editor