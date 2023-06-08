June 08, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

On Wednesday, the agitating wrestlers agreed to suspend their protest till June 15 after a six-hour meeting between them and Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur. The Minister assured them that the Delhi police would complete the probe by then and file a chargesheet in the case.

The wrestlers have been demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges. They have been protesting against Mr. Singh since January 18 at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Olympic winners Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik met with Mr. Thakur at his official residence in New Delhi, after he invited them for a meeting, three days after Home Minister Amit Shah met them for a similar discussion. Mr. Thakur said he heard all their demands and assured them of full cooperation from the government. Ms. Malik told The Hindu that during the meeting, they had discussions on several issues, including safety of both female and male wrestlers.

“It has been discussed that the police investigation will be completed by June 15. We have been requested to not protest till then, to which we have agreed. Mr. Thakur had agreed that the FIRs registered against us, on May 28, for rioting, will also be taken back,” she said. On May 28, the protesting wrestlers were booked for violating law and order when they marched towards the new Parliament building.

While June 15 has been set as a deadline, Mr. Punia said if no action was taken by the said date, their agitation would continue. Mr. Punia said, of all the points discussed, the government had promised them a fair probe and assured them that the WFI election would take place by June 30. The plan, according to the wrestlers, is to address all the points discussed in the meeting with Mr. Thakur with khap leaders, farmer leaders, and women-led organisations to decide further.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Thakur said that as per the wrestlers’ demands, the elections for the post of WFI president would be held by June 30 and that an Internal Complaint Committee, headed by a woman, would be established in the Federation and players would be consulted on the election of the office-bearers. The wrestlers have demanded that no one related to Mr. Singh be allowed to be part of the WFI.

