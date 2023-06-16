June 16, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday, while filing a chargesheet against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for relatively minor offences, sought the cancellation of a more serious case against him. The police have approached a court for the cancellation of a case involving allegations of sexually harassing a minor wrestler, as she has now given a fresh statement refuting those allegations.

The FIR against Mr. Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in which the minor wrestler had alleged that she was ‘sexually harassed’ by the accused, was lodged on April 28. However, earlier this month, the complainant recorded fresh statements in the matter and refuted the charges of sexual harassment. Sources said that the police cancellation report is based on her “change of statement”.

Speaking with The Hindu, the minor wrestler’s father claimed that he had deliberately filed “a false case against him [Mr. Singh] due to anger”. The father alleged that he had been threatened by people whose names he could not reveal, adding that his family was “living in intense fear”.

The question here is what happens next? What are the options before the court hearing the POCSO case? Senior advocate N. Hariharan explained that the cancellation report means that no case is made during the investigation. “Under such circumstances, the court may take cognisance of the matter even when the minor complainant says nothing has happened with her. In another situation, the court may express dissatisfaction with the probe and ask the police to further investigate the matter. There is also a chance that the court can just accept the report.”

As for the fresh chargesheet of fairly minor offences, the prosecutor said that the charges include offences under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

It is important to note at this juncture that while the MP of the ruling party still faces no political censure in the face of allegations, it is hard not to view with a degree of suspicion the withdrawal of the serious case under POCSO. The Delhi Police maintain that the cases against Mr. Singh are under investigation and a status report will be submitted in the court. But the fact that the police force had to earlier delete its own social media posts that made this benign claim raises questions about the fairness of its probe.

As the editorial in The Hindu pointed out earlier this month, while there can be no case that anyone should be punished without due process involving investigation and trial, the question of probity must have a higher standard. While the criminal investigation must not be influenced by street protests, the message has to be clear to all, particularly the victims and the perpetrators, that there is zero tolerance of sexual harassment in India.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Which is the biggest economy in the Eurozone, the currency union of 20 countries that have the euro as their currency?

Germany Italy Spain France

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.