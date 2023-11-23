November 23, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

In a breakthrough, the 41 workers stuck in a collapsed tunnel at Silkyara in Uttarakhand are likely to see sunlight on Thursday, for the first time since they were trapped on November 12, say rescue agencies working in the area. By 5 p.m. on Wednesday, agencies had managed to drill through 45 metres of debris to reach the workers trapped in a section between 53 metres and 59 metres.

However, the rescue work, which picked up pace over the past 36 hours, was halted for a brief period late in the evening when the auger machine used to bore through debris struck an obstacle, reportedly a giant rock.

The rescue teams are also working on a Plan B. Apart from horizontal drilling through the debris, vertical drilling is being done simultaneously at the side by SJVNL, according to Mahmood Ahmed, managing director of NHIDCL. He added that the THDCL has also initiated the construction of a rescue tunnel from the Barkot end, with four blasts already completed, resulting in a 9.1-metre drift.

Neeraj Khairwal, Secretary, Uttarakhand government, said that an audio communication set-up was prepared with the help of the NDRF and SDRF, in which wire, microphone and speaker were used to speak to the trapped workers. The workers trapped were first made to talk to the doctor one by one who enquired about their health. He said that essential medicines and basic materials such as towels, brushes and clothes were sent to the people trapped inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Keeping in mind the mental health of the workers, they are also being made to talk to a psychiatrist. All the workers trapped inside are safe,” he added.

On November 12, the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed due to debris falling on a 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side. Immediate mobilisation of resources by the State and Central Governments ensued to rescue the 41 trapped labourers. The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 metres in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reached Uttarkashi, aiming to meet the workers as soon as they come out

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

How do we better know the phenomenon aurora borealis?

Solar eclipse

Northern Lights

High tide

Lunar eclipse

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.