Indian Constitution is a progressive document, and it is the responsibility of the executive, legislature and the judiciary to work together to better the lives of common people in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) at an event to commemorate 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

Speaking at the same event, held at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan [old Parliament building], Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the country’s “independence will be put in jeopardy a second time” if parties placed creed above country.

Stressing on the separation of powers between the three organs of the state — executive, legislature and the judiciary — Mr. Dhankhar said democracy functions best when the Constitutional institutions work in tandem, adhering to their “jurisdictional area”.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to follow the tradition of constructive and dignified debates, set by the Constituent Assembly, in both Houses of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh; Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge; Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi; Leader of the Rajya Sabha J.P. Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were seated on the dais.

Addressing a special event on the occasion of 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, Ms. Murmu said the fundamental duties of every citizen had been clearly defined, laying stress on the nation’s unity and integrity, promoting harmony in society, ensuring the dignity of women, protecting the environment, developing a scientific temper and safeguarding public property among others.

The President also released a commemorative coin on the occasion and led in reading out the Preamble to the Constitution. Hailing the Constitution as a “living document,” Ms. Murmu said framers of the Constitution were far-sighted to provide for a system that could adopt new ideas, reflecting the needs of changing times.

The President said the Constitution was the outcome of nearly three years of deliberations by some of the greatest minds, but, in the true sense, it was the outcome of the long freedom struggle. “The ideals of that incomparable national movement came to be enshrined in the Constitution. Those ideals have been captured succinctly in the Preamble to the Constitution. They are justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. These ideals have defined India since the ages,” she said.

Quoting Dr. Ambedkar’s last address in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, the Vice-President said, “What perturbs me greatly is the fact that not only India has once before lost her independence but she lost it by the infidelity and treachery of some of her own people. Will history repeat itself? Will Indians place the country above their creed, or will they place their creed above the country?” Mr. Dhankhar asked, quoting from Dr. Ambedkar’s address.

“I do not know. But this much is certain that if the parties place creed above country, our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time and probably be lost forever. This eventuality we must all resolutely guard against. We must be determined to defend our independence with the last drop of our blood,” he further said, citing Dr. Ambedkar.

