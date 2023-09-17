September 17, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

At the first meeting of the newly constituted meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the national party welcomed the “continuing consolidation” of the India National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). It resolved to make it an “ideological and electoral success”.

The resolution states the idea is to free the country from “divisive and polarising politics”, and ensuring that forces of social equity and justices are strengthened, and the people get a Union Government that is “responsible, responsive, sensitive, transparent and accountable”.

About the recent run of events, the Congress made it clear that it would not get drawn into the Sanatana Dharma debate as it reiterated its stance of respecting all religions. While former party chief Rahul Gandhi, as per a source, referred to the controversy as a “distraction”, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh advised a cautious approach. It also slammed the BJP for insulting the sacrifice of the security personnel in J&K by holding a celebratory extravaganza in the party headquarters to congratulate themselves for the G-20 success when “a tragedy was unfolding”.

Other issues discussed were the violence in Manipur and Nuh (Haryana) as well as the failure to conduct the caste census. The national party said that the incumbent government had been “failing on all fronts”. The president of the party, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded the 2021 census be immediately held along with a caste-based census. According to him, the delay had resulted in 14 crore people being deprived of the right to food law and nearly 18% people being left out of MNREGA.

Lastly, Mr Kharge cautioned the party workers of the government’s “intentions” in the upcoming session of the Parliament. He alleged that it wanted a “Parliament without the opposition” and said the government’s proposed Bill aimed to have “complete control” over the Election Commission.

