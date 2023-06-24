June 24, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Thursday, where he, in agreement with U.S. President Joe Biden, called the India-U.S. relationship “a defining partnership” of the 21st century. The Prime Minister also talked about the virtues of democracy, the ties that bind India and the United States, and India’s economic and development trajectory. He also touched on issues of global concern, such as the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Indo-Pacific. Mr. Modi’s hour-long speech was heard by a packed chamber and he received several standing ovations, but over 70 members of Congress had raised concerns about democratic backsliding in India ahead of his address. A handful of them boycotted the event. “Democracy is one of our sacred and shared values,” the Prime Minister said as he referred to India as the “mother of democracy”. In his second address to Congress (his first address was in June 2016), he talked about the digitisation of the Indian economy and said that India would soon be the third-largest economy in the world. “When India grows, the world grows,” Mr. Modi said. He depicted India’s development as being led by women and a blend of ancient values and modern capabilities, such as in technology. “Be it creative reels on Insta or real-time payments, coding or quantum computing... the youth of India are a great example of how a society can embrace latest technology,” the Prime Minister said. On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Modi said the world order was based on respect for the United Nations Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity and the peaceful resolution of disputes. “War has returned to Europe. It is causing great pain in the region,” he said, adding that the countries of the so-called Global South were particularly impacted. “As I have said directly and publicly, this is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy,” Mr. Modi said. “And, we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering,” he added.

Coinciding with his state visit, a slew of deals has been signed in high-end defence cooperation, space technology, semiconductor industry investments, advanced computing and AI. The jet engine deal with the U.S. is an “almost done” deal and will see 80% technology transfer by General Electric (GE) to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL). The first engine will roll out three years after contract is ready, a Defence official said. India has also decided to join an 11-nation mineral security partnership for critical minerals, where China has a global monopoly. The Prime Minister’s visit has been followed by questions over the state of democracy and human rights in India, with former President Barack Obama too saying a few things about India’s minority rights in an interview. As an editorial in The Hindu points out, in a rare press briefing with President Biden, Mr. Modi dismissed some misgivings over his administration — he denied alleged discrimination against minorities and a crackdown on dissent. Rights issues are not a bilateral concern, and with his warm welcome, Mr. Biden made it clear he did not share the concern. “If Mr. Modi wishes to address public concerns, however, he may find it more effective to make the case in a press conference on his return, emphasising his belief that ‘if there are no human values and there is no humanity, there are no human rights, then it cannot be called a democracy’.”

