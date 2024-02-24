February 24, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The world must give Russia more options, rather than “closing doors” on it and pushing it towards a closer embrace with China, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday. Speaking on the last day of the Ministry of External Affairs’ annual Raisina Dialogue, Mr. Jaishankar also said that China should not be allowed to play “mind games” that deter countries from working with other partners. Hitting out at China for breaking agreements and changing its “behaviour at the border” since the LAC stand-off in April 2020, the Minister indicated that China wants the border issues to be resolved while not bringing other international players, namely the U.S., into India’s strategic calculus. “The mind games, which will be played, would be that it is just between the two of us that no other country should exist in our relationship,” Mr. Jaishankar said during a discussion on think tanks. He said India wouldn’t “give another country, which is clearly a competitive country, a veto over our policy choices...We should be confident enough to leverage the international system to create the best possible outcome”.

Mr. Jaishankar’s comments were significant as they come a day after Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane also lashed out at China during a discussion at the INDUS-X forum in Delhi, calling Beijing a “bully”. Mr. Jaishankar was asked about the comments as well as his own earlier statement that a “non-Western” P-5 power was opposing India’s claim for a seat at the UN Security Council. When asked about whether India worries about Russia and China coming closer post the Ukraine conflict, Mr. Jaishankar said that it is a mistake for western countries to “railroad Russia into a single option”. In December, at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping had said that maintaining close ties with Russia is a “strategic choice,” as he called for a deeper bilateral cooperation. In Delhi, Mr. Jaishankar said: “What’s happened today with Russia is essentially a lot of doors have been shut to Russia in the West. We know the reasons why Russia is turning to parts of the world which are not West. Now, I think it makes sense to give Russia multiple options.” Praising Russia as “a power with an enormous tradition of statecraft,” Mr. Jaishankar asserted that Russia would not submit to a “single relationship of overwhelming nature.”

Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

In the phrase ‘Littoral Strike Group’, the word littoral is associated with which of the following?

Missile testing

Navy

Air Force

Army

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.