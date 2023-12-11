December 11, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Former Union Minister of State for Steel and Mines Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday was unanimously chosen to serve as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He becomes the first tribal minister to hold the top administrative post in the state and overall, the fourth since the state was carved out from Madhya Pradesh. He is also the first to hail from a region beyond the Other Backward Class-dominated central plains in the state’s more than two-decade long history. In his first interaction with the press following the announcement, Mr Sai said his priority would be to fulfil the promises made during the polls - “Modi ki Guarantee”. He also stated that 18 lakh homes would be built for the poor.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister-designate met Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and was handed the letter appointing him Chief Minister. The swearing-in is likely to be held later this week.

Earlier in December, BJP had emerged victorious in the elections to the Vidhan Sabha securing 54 constituencies in the 90-seat assembly. The Chief Minister-designate had defeated Congress’ U.D. Minj by a margin of 25,541 votes. It is believed that Mr Sai’s name was proposed by former Chief Minister Raman Singh and supported by prominent OBC leader and state president Arun Sao and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal.

The BJP also announced that it would be administrating the state with two Deputy Chief Ministers. While Mr. Singh would be officiating as the speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Mr. Sai and another prominent leader Ajay Sharma are learnt to be shortlisted for the two Deputy Chief Ministers posts.

