July 09, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

At least 12 persons were killed and 92 injured as large-scale violence erupted during polling for the panchayat elections in West Bengal on Saturday. This is the highest single-day toll of poll-related violence in West Bengal in recent times.

A TMC candidate was killed at Chakulia in Uttar Dinajpur when he was visiting a polling booth, while a polling agent of the BJP was killed in Cooch Behar. Another TMC supporter was killed at Basanti in South 24 Parganas allegedly by members of another faction of his own party when he had queued up to cast his vote. Two CPI(M) supporters were killed at Ausgram in Purba Bardhaman and Lalgola in Murshidabad.

Incidents of rigging, snatching of ballot papers and ballot boxes being drenched were reported at various places. Ballot boxes were set on fire at a polling booth at Dinhata in Cooch Behar. Chaos outside polling booths was reported in different parts of the State and polling agents were also not spared. In Cooch Behar, a man was seen running with a ballot box whereas at Suri in Birbhum, people were seen kicking ballot boxes and tearing ballot papers. Ballot boxes were thrown inside a pond at Domjur in Howrah district. At certain places, polling agents ran out of polling stations alleging attacks by miscreants. Incidents of isolating and confining supporters of the Opposition came from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas where Indian Secular Front candidates were confined in their houses. Miscreants with batons and firearms were seen on the streets in several rural habitations that went to the polls. Incidents of crude bomb attacks were also reported.

Despite the orders of the Calcutta HC directing the State Election Commission (SEC) to deploy Central forces outside every polling booth, there was no deployment at several places. Though the SEC had sought 822 companies of Central forces, only 649 arrived in the State by Saturday morning. Sources said the remaining forces could not reach on time because of the delay on the part of the SEC to requisition the forces and the non-availability of adequate transport facilities. Senior officials in charge of the deployment of Central forces said they were not even provided with details of sensitive polling stations. State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, however, said the maintenance of law and order was the responsibility of district officials.

While the Opposition parties alleged widespread electoral malpractices, the ruling TMC tried to downplay the large-scale violence and blamed the Opposition for orchestrating the violence. At least 30 deaths, including 12 on the day of polling, have been reported since nominations for the West Bengal panchayat polls were issued on June 8.

