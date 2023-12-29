Vijayakant passes away; best Indian films of 2023

December 29, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

> Actor-politician Vijayakant passes away

Vijayakant, the legendary Tamil actor and founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), passed away in Chennai at 71. Fondly called ‘Captain’ by his followers, Vijayakant revitalised Tamil action cinema in the ‘80s and ‘90s. He frequently featured as a common man who burst out to save his people from those in power. Vijayakant took a political plunge once he decided to launch DMDK and rattled stalwarts Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa by emerging as a third force in 2006.

> Hindu Cinema’s best films of 2023

>> Bollywood regains its mojo with craft and subversion: ‘Jawan’ and ‘12th Fail to ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

>> A fantastic, diverse year all around for Tamil cinema: ‘Koozhangal’ and ‘Chithha’ to ‘Viduthalai: Part 1’

>> Malayalam cinema produced some true gems: ‘Kaathal’ and ‘RDX’ to ‘O.Baby’ and ‘Romancham’

>> K-Dramas witnessed varied, standout shows: ‘Moving’, ‘The Glory Part 2’ to ‘Crash Course in Romance’

Bollywood

Karan Johar confirms project with Salman Khan on superstar’s 58th birthday

Raj and DK’s ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ renewed for Season 2

Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over viral video

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore reveals she battled cancer

‘Mother India’ actor Sajid Khan passes away

Arbaaz Khan marries makeup artist Sshura Khan

Short film ‘Incognito’ to be turned into feature by Anurag Kashyap and team

Hollywood

Oscars 2024 shortlists revealed: ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ advance in multiple categories

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Charlie Sheen attacked at home, suspect arrested

‘Men in Black’ actor Mike Nussbaum passes away

Director Christopher Landon exits ‘Scream VII’

‘Doctor Who’ actor Richard Franklin dies at 87

Christopher Nolan praises Zack Snyder’s influence on superhero science-fiction films

Regional cinema

‘Salaar’: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ earns Rs 178.7 crore at global box office on opening day

Dhanush’s third directorial ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’ to feature a young ensemble

Tamil actor-comedian Bonda Mani passes away

Nivin Pauly’s film with Dijo Jose Antony titled ‘Malayalee From India’

Stunt master Jolly Bastian passes away

Arun Vijay, Amy Jackson’s ‘Mission Chapter 1’ gets a release date

Latha Rajinikanth on ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ case: ‘It’s a case of humiliation, harassment and exploitation’

World cinema

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies

‘Aquaman and Lost Kingdom’ leads Christmas box office; Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ third in list

TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ no more

Trailers

Kora and team are ready Veldt to fight Imperium in ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver’ teaser

Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar steal all the hearts in teaser for ‘Little Hearts’

Revisit the 2022 Football World Cup in trailer for docuseries ‘Captains of the World’

Essential reading

Vijayakant passes away

1) Vijayakant: The man who redefined the ‘act’ in action

>> A look at one of Tamil cinema’s best action heroes who managed to hold his own amidst other superstars

2) Adios, Captain Vijayakant: The quintessential cop and crusader on-screen

>> A look at the star’s three-decade career pays tribute to a role he mastered — the man in uniform who fights for justice

3) Vijayakant: The ‘angry young man‘ of Kollywood who turned into a mass hero

>> After entering Tamil cinema as a villain, the star went on to carefully choose roles from the angry young man to honest cop and lovable patriarch

4) Why is Vijayakant called ‘Captain’?

>> Here’s a throwback to Vijayakant’s 100th film, Captain Prabhakaran, which went on to become one of his biggest blockbusters

5) Vijayakant’s riskiest stunt scene in ‘Sethupathi IPS’ featured 70 cars

>> A piece on Vijayakant’s 1994 film that featured one of the actor’s most riskiest stunt sequences

6) Vijayakant’s films featured some of the finest songs, from ‘Antha Vanatha Pola’ to ‘Rasathi Unna Kanatha Nenju’

>> Music director Ilaiyaraaja composed some of the Tamil film industry’s most memorable songs for Vijayakant

Culture wrap

1) Kannada cinema in 2023: ‘Pan-India’ mantra falls flat in a mixed-bag year

>> Films aiming to be pan-Indian bit the dust, while quality writing and extraordinary promotions helped small-scale projects find success

2) The three women executives leading Netflix India talk about catering to the dynamic Indian audience

>> They speak about challenges in setting up original titles in India and the platform’s stance on narratives of different kinds

3) From SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ to Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ to Ranbir’s ‘Animal’: is 2023 the year of action cinema?

>> The genre has had its moment in Hindi like never before; was it the influence from the South, or a rethinking of how the box office can do impossible things?

4) The rise, fall and resurrection of the DC Extended Universe

>> A look at the humble beginnings, paltry successes, colossal failures, and the favourable future of this fan-favourite franchise

5) ‘James May: Our Man in India’: Better roads and familiar comedic sensibilities welcome TV show host to India

>> The new season will see the TV presenter and journalist take on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000-mile coast-to-coast epic journey across India

6) Filmmaker Bharat Bala is on a 1,000-film journey across India

>> Portions of his short ‘Ganga — Daughter of the Himalayas’ transports audiences to the Himalayas

7) Danish filmmaker Zara Dwinger on ‘Kiddo’ and the pangs of adolescence

>> Screened at the European Union Film Festival, Dwinger’s first feature film is an ode to unconventional parenting

8) Anaswara Rajan on her breakout role in Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s ‘Neru’

>> The actor says doing her homework helped her essay the role of the visually-challenged sculptor Sara in ‘Neru’

9) Archana Kottige: Slowly but steadily climbing the ladder of fame

>> After making her presence felt in ‘Hostel Hudugaru...,’ the Kannada star looks forward to the release of ‘Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala’

10) Divya Kharnare’s ‘15 Seconds A Lifetime’ documents the dreams and struggles of a TikToker

>> Kharnare’s film seeks to find out what goes into the making of these 15-second YouTube and TikTok videos

What to watch

1) With ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ series, we finally have a show that does Seaweed Brain and friends justice

Read the full review here

2) ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a half-baked critique of social media and influencer culture

Read the full review here

3) Darshan powers Tharun Sudhir’s old-school commercial entertainer, ‘Kaatera’

Read the full review here

4) ‘Bubblegum’ is an imperfect yet interesting film about young love and aspirations

Read the full review here

5) ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ is a smart, prescient whodunit series

Read the full review here

