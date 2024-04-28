April 28, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

Over 142 hectares of forest land through the dense foliage in the mountains of Uttarakhand have been burnt away because of massive forest fires. With the fire reaching the vicinity of an Air Force Station near the Nanda range, the Indian Air Force deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to douse the flames using a ‘Bambi Bucket’. The bucket can hold up to 3,500 liters of water at a time. Further, the Indian Army, at the request of the Forest Department, has also deployed two columns for firefighting in Kumaon.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Forest Dept, 23 fresh forest fires were reported on Saturday. 31 incidents were reported on Friday and 54 on Thursday. From November 1 last year till date, 575 incidents of forest fire, affecting 689.89 hectares of forest area and costing the State exchequer more than Rs. 14 lakh, have been reported in Uttarakhand.

More analysis here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated the government was working hard to bring the fires under control. Describing the magnitude, the Chief Minister said his government was also working to ensure the provision of necessities and would be holding another round of meetings in Haldwai today. In the meantime, the district administration has made 3 arrests, one in the Tadiyal village and others in North Jakholi. Accused of trying to set fire, the three individuals have been booked under the Indian Forest Act 1927 and sent to jail.

Residents of Nainital and nearby areas have complained of a thick blanket of smog engulfing the region due to the leaping flames of the forest fire. In a disappointment to tourists reaching Nainital in the peak summer season, boating in the Naini lake has been stopped because of the blaze.

The Hindu’s Profiles

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

‘Loco pilots were not watching cricket at the time of the crash.’ Which train crash is the above investigation referring to?

Bihar train accident

Rameswaram train accident

Balasore train crash

Vizianagaram train accident

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.