The 41 workers who were trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, were finally rescued on Tuesday after 17 days, in what is being touted as one of the most challenging and dangerous rescue operations taken up in India.

Twelve rat-hole miners, in coordination with the Army, manually dug through the debris horizontally to help rescue the workers. Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow tunnels, usually three to four feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed “rat holes”, as each just about fits one person. Although the practice is banned in India, NHAI member Vishal Chauhan said that this is a “special, life-saving situation”.

Family members of the workers who were trapped in the collapsed tunnel were also present in Silkyara to greet them as the rescue operation progressed. The first worker was brought out of the tunnel at around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. All men were rescued in the following hour.

A team of doctors conducted a preliminary examination of the rescued workers, following which they were taken to a temporary healthcare centre set up for them in Chilyanisaur, around 26 km from the tunnel. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the workers would be kept under medical observation for 48-72 hours.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an initial compensation of ₹1 lakh for each of the workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the workers over phone and enquired about their well-being, officials said.

The Silkyara Bend Tunnel is a part of the Char Dham Pariyojana (project) in Uttarakhand that aims to improve connectivity to the religious pilgrimage sites of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The trapped workers were extending National Highway 134 to cut travel time by an hour. Even before this accident, environmentalists, scientists, and local residents had raised concerns about the projetc, which involves widening 900 km of roads via tunnels, culverts, by-passes and bridges. Experts have criticised it because it involves carving through Himalayan mountains, potentially increasing the chances of landslides and associated disasters.

