China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has accused the U.S. of trying to “encircle China” through its Indo-Pacific strategy.

“The U.S. ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ seeks to gang up to form exclusive blocs, stir up confrontation, and undermine regional integration,” Mr. Qin said at the Foreign Ministry’s annual press conference on the side lines of the National People’s Congress (NPC) or Parliament session in Beijing on Tuesday.

The real purpose of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy is to encircle China and not safeguard regional security, the Chinese foreign minister added. He also spoke about the worsening state of China-U.S. relations and reminded Washington of Beijing’s “red line” on Taiwan.

“Chinese people have every right to ask why the U.S. talks of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity on Ukraine, but disrespecting China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Taiwan, and why the U.S. asks China to not provide arms to Russia while it keeps selling arms to Taiwan,” he said.

This was Mr. Qin’s first press conference since he took over the post of Chinese foreign minister in December 2022. Prior to his appointment, he served as China’s envoy in Washington.

During the press conference, Mr. Qin attacked Biden administration’s policy on China, saying it “claims it seeks to out-compete China but does not seek conflict, yet in reality, its so-called competition means to contain and suppress China in all respects”. He also broached the topic of an alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down by the U.S., saying that it was “revealing” of the U.S. “regarding China as a primary rival” and of “U.S. domestic politics and hysterical neo-McCarthyism”.

Earlier on March 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping had also targeted the U.S. and said, “Western countries, led by the U.S., have implemented all-round containment and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to the country’s development”. The President made the comment while addressing a delegation on the side lines of NPC.

