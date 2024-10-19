An Indian citizen, Vikash Yadav, has been charged with directing a plot to murder pro-Khalistan activist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York last year. A U.S. citizen, Pannun is an India-designated terrorist. Mr. Yadav had been identified thus far as “CC-1” in the original indictment related to the murder-for-hire plot, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) in 2023. Another Indian, Nikhil Gupta, was charged last year and is currently in detention in Brooklyn, following his arrest in the Czech Republic last year. India-based Mr. Yadav, it is alleged, had recruited Mr. Gupta to find a hitman and have Pannun killed. The charges against Mr. Yadav were announced on Thursday by the DoJ, two days after an Indian investigating team visited Washington DC. State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said the Indian team confirmed that Mr. Yadav was “no longer” employed by the Indian government. Mr. Yadav was charged in a second superseding indictment unsealed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The 18-page second indictment includes a picture of Mr. Yadav in Army fatigues. Mr. Yadav was “employed by the Government of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India’s foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing”, during the period relevant to the case, as per the DoJ. “The Justice Department will be relentless in holding accountable any person — regardless of their position or proximity to power — who seeks to harm and silence American citizens,” said Attorney-General Merrick B. Garland. “The FBI will not tolerate acts of violence or other efforts to retaliate against those residing in the U.S. for exercising their constitutionally protected rights,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. A ‘Wanted by the FBI’ notice was issued on Thursday, which said that Mr. Yadav was born in Pranpura, Haryana, and used ‘Amanat’ as an alias while communicating with his co-conspirator, another Indian national, to facilitate the plot.

“Yadav allegedly provided information, such as the victim’s residential addresses, phone numbers, and other identifying information, to the Indian national in furtherance of the plot,” it said. “Today’s charges are a grave example of the increase in lethal plotting and other forms of violent transnational repression targeting diaspora communities in the United States,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said, as he warned “governments around the world” who may be plotting such acts that the U.S. would disrupt them and hold the perpetrators accountable. The MEA declined to comment on the second indictment. Despite repeated requests for information, the government did not confirm whether the U.S. has now requested Mr. Yadav’s extradition. The announcement comes at the end of a week that saw India-Canada ties nose-dive over Ottawa’s allegations that Indian government agents were behind acts of violence including homicides and extortion across Canada.

Central to the trouble between India and Canada was the slaying of a Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in June 2023 in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said Canada had intelligence that Indian government agents were behind the killing. India has continued to strongly reject the Canadian accusations.

India is certainly not the only country to be accused of carrying out extra-judicial, extra-territorial attacks, and the U.S., Israel etc. cite the UN charter on self-defence when carrying out killings of those wanted within their country. In the shadowy world of intelligence agencies, however, more informal rules apply: that such operations must not be executed in friendly countries, that there should be no links between the operatives and diplomatic missions, and finally, that they don’t get caught, as this piece explains.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Omar Abdullah took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time. When was the first time he assumed the same office?

2020

2014

2019

2009

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.