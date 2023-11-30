November 30, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

India has set up a “high-level” committee to inquire into the U.S. allegation about an Indian plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S.-based Khalistani activist wanted on terror charges, the External Affairs Ministry announced here on Wednesday.

The indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice, accuses a senior Indian Intelligence official, as yet unnamed but referred to as CC-1, of masterminding the assassination plot. The indictment alleges that the official enlisted one Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman with an advance payment, and also suggests that the Gujarat Police dropped criminal charges against Mr. Gupta at the behest of the Indian Intelligence official to facilitate the contract killing. It says there is a link between the plot against Mr. Pannun and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which Canada has accused India of masterminding.

“The defendant [Nikhil Gupta] conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethno-religious minority group in India,” U.S. Attorney Damien Williams said in a press release. “We will not tolerate efforts to assassinate U.S. citizens on U.S. soil, and stand ready to investigate, thwart, and prosecute anyone who seeks to harm and silence Americans here or abroad,” Mr. Williams said. Nikhil Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30 and is being held pending extradition procedures to the U.S.

The MEA said the high-level inquiry committee was set up on November 18, four days before Financial Times first published its report saying that the U.S. had “warned” India about “concerns” that the government “was involved in the plot”. While the Ministry has not referred specifically to the allegations that government operatives were involved, it said that the U.S. had shared “inputs” on a “nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others”, which the government is investigating. Officials did not respond to a question on which “other” elements had been named.

Mr. Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), is wanted in India for propagating a separatist “Sikh referendum” in several countries. He most recently issued a threat against Air India flights. Despite India’s designation of Mr. Pannun as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2020, the MEA did not confirm whether it had demanded his extradition to India.

