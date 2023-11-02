November 02, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

In amended guidelines, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has informed that only police officers with at least six months of service left before retirement will be considered for appointment as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of a State.

The Empanelment Committee constituted by the UPSC will also not assess Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on central deputation for the State DGP post if the Home Ministry refuses to relieve those officers.

The amended guidelines allow officers with 25 years of experience to be appointed as DGP, as against the earlier requirement of a minimum 30 years of service.

The amendments are important as several States have been choosing to appoint acting DGPs instead of regular DGPs, bypassing the requirement to go through the UPSC-selected panel of eligible officers. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have all appointed “in-charge” DGPs, or DGPs with “full additional charge”. Uttar Pradesh has not had a full-time DGP since 2022.

Another contention to standard appointments was recently noticed in Punjab. Former Punjab DGP V.K. Bhawra moved the Central Administrative Tribunal against the appointment of Gaurav Yadav as acting DGP by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab in July 2022. Mr. Bhawra was transferred before two years of his term – the fixed tenure for a State DGP according to UPSC rules – were completed.

Although police are a State subject, UPSC appoints IPS officers of All India Services on behalf of the Union government.

The revised guidelines are also expected to deter States from appointing “favourite officers” about to retire in a bid to extend their tenure, a government source said.

The committee to appoint the State DGP is headed by the UPSC Chairman and includes the Union Home Secretary, the State’s Chief Secretary and DGP, and one of the heads of the Central Armed Police Forces nominated by the Ministry of Home Affairs who is not from the same State cadre.

