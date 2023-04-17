April 17, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Uttar Pradesh government set up a three-member judicial commission on Sunday to probe into the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim aka Ashraf. Both Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead by three men on Saturday night when around a dozen police personnel were escorting them to hospital in Prayagraj for a medical checkup. The killing was caught live on camera as media persons were following the handcuffed brothers being taken to the hospital.

The commission is chaired by Allahabad High Court Judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and the other two members are retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former Director-General of Police Subesh Kumar Singh. They are expected to submit the findings to the State government within two months.

Ahmed and his brother were killed barely a few hours after the last rites of Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Soon after Ahmed and his brother were killed, police invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, prohibiting the assembly of more than four persons at a time. On Sunday morning, authorities suspended mobile and broadband internet services across Prayagraj to maintain law and order. Security personnel were also deployed in sensitive areas.

Ahmed and his brother, a former MLA, were taken into police custody on April 13 in connection with the February 24 murder of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. The investigators had kept the brothers at the Dhoomanganj police station.

The shooters posed as media persons to get close to Ahmed and his brother and fired at them from close range. They were identified as Lavlesh, 22, from Banda; Arun Maurya, 18, from Kasganj; and Mohit aka Sunny Singh, 23, from Hamirpur. They were detained by the police on the spot and were reportedly questioned later at an undisclosed location to determine the motive behind the murders.

