March 26, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

In a first, the United Nations Security Council on Monday, issued a demand to halt the fighting in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, after a resolution which passed 14-0. The U.S. decided not to use its veto power and instead abstained on the resolution as the war in Gaza continued to rage on for the fifth consecutive month.

The UN resolution drew an immediate protest from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also cancelled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation. Mr. Netanyahu accused the U.S. of “retreating” from a “principled position” by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the ceasefire on the release of hostages held by Hamas. The Israeli delegation was to present White House officials with plans for an expected ground invasion of the strategic Gaza town of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinian civilians have sought shelter from the war.

The resolution demanded the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack in southern Israel, but does not link that demand to the ceasefire during Ramzan, which ends on April 9.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. had been “consistent” in its support for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal and claimed that the reason from US abstaining was the ‘absence of condemnation of Hamas’. The vote comes after Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution on Friday that would have supported “an immediate and sustained ceasefire” in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The U.S. warned that the resolution approved on Monday could hurt negotiations to halt hostilities by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, raising the possibility of another veto, this time by the Americans. Because Ramzan ends next month, the cease-fire demand would last for just two weeks, though the draft says the pause in fighting should lead “to a permanent sustainable cease-fire”. Monday’s resolution, put forward by the 10 elected council members, was backed by Russia and China and the 22-nation Arab Group at the UN.

More than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed during the fighting, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

