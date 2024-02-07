February 07, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Amidst assertions of it being a “historic moment” and criticism of it being a “poll gimmick,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the State’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the assembly on Tuesday. If the bill is passed, Uttarakhand would become the first State Assembly in independent India to have enacted a uniform law concerning marriages, divorce, succession and live-in relationships. The bill would, however, keep the scheduled tribes (about 2.9% of the population) out of its purview.

At present, Goa is the only State which has a uniform civil code for people from all religions. After its liberation in 1961, the State retained the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867. (Read our Frontline article exploring the Goa UCC and how it pans out in reality.)

In a dramatic start to proceedings on Tuesday, Mr Dhami walked into the assembly with the Constitution of India in hand. He was accompanied by the state’s Finance Minister Prem Chandra Agarwal who was holding a copy of the bill. The cover page of the bill featured an image of the barefoot Lady Justice carrying the usual balance scales, albeit without the traditional blindfold – meant to indicate impartiality. Mr Dhami assured that the legislation would not tamper with the traditions and customs of any religion, caste or sect.

The bill introduces specific provisions relating to marriages, divorce and inheritance rights. Marriage can only take place between a man and woman, aged 21 and 18 years respectively. It also introduces provisions for maintenance allowance and right to divorce should a partner change their religion without the consent of the other. Further, it prohibits a second marriage if one of the spouses is alive.

The UCC bill also seeks that live-in couples register their status within a month. Failure to do so would result in a maximum imprisonment of three months. Furthermore, should they share any false information during the registration, they could be potentially liable for a further fine of Rs 25,000.

The ‘historical bill’ would now be up for passing and consideration in the 70-member legislative assembly of the State, where BJP alone has 47 legislators.

