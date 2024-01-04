January 04, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Twin blasts on Wednesday struck a crowd in Iran commemorating General Qassem Soleimani on the anniversary of his assassination, killing 103 and injuring at least 211.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened a harsh response and blamed evil and criminal enemies of the state for the attack, which state television is terming a terrorist attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The bomb attacks took place near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani’s hometown in the South where he is buried. A crowd had congregated to mark the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s killing in a U.S. drone strike outside Baghdad airport. Soleimani is considered a hero by Iranians for his hand in the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and was called a “living martyr” by Mr. Khamenei.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that two bags carrying bombs went off at the location, adding that “The perpetrators... of this incident apparently detonated the bombs by remote control.” The bombs reportedly went off with a gap of 10 minutes, the ISNA news agency quoted Kerman Mayor Saeed Tabrizi as saying.

“We were walking towards the cemetery when a car suddenly stopped behind us and a waste bin containing a bomb exploded,” an eyewitness told ISNA.

Iran declared Thursday a national day of mourning, with President Ebrahim Raisi condemning the “heinous” crime. Kerman’s deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, called the explosions a “terrorist attack”.

The blasts come against a backdrop of increased tension in the region following the death of Hamas second-in-command Saleh al-Aruri in a drone attack near Beirut, which Lebanon attributes to Israel. Saleh al-Aruri is reportedly an ally of Iran.

The attacks were denounced by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the European Union. A statement by the EU condemned the attacks in the “strongest terms” saying that the “act of terror has exacted a shocking toll of civilian deaths and injuries” and that the perpetrators should be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly wrote to Mr. Raisi and Mr. Khamenei, saying that “The killing of peaceful people visiting the cemetery is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism”.

Iraq offered its help to “alleviate the impact of this cowardly criminal act.” Around 3000 had also congregated in Baghdad on Tuesday to commemorate Soleimani.

