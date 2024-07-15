In a major lapse of security, former U.S. President Donald Trump was shot at during a campaign rally on July 14 in what the FBI has termed an assassination bid. Addressing a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump, 78, had just started his speech when he was shot at, with bullets hitting his right ear and causing blood to streak across his face.

After the attack, an injured Trump was seen pumping his fist and mouting “Fight! Fight! Fight!” to the crowd, as Secret Service agents rushed him away from the scene. His campaign has reported that he was doing well and has not suffered a major injury.

Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, has been identified by the FBI as the suspect. He opened fire at Trump from a rooftop about 140 metres away from the stage, and was shot dead by Secret Service agents. Sources said that an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle used in the shooting was recovered near the shooter’s body. A motive has yet not been identified for the shooting.

U.S. President Joe Biden appealed for the country to “unite as one nation” in a short address from the White House post a briefing in the Situation Room. He said he was ordering an independent security review of the lead-up to the attack, indicating that it was to be “thorough and swift,” and asked the country not to “make assumptions” about the perpetrator’s motives or affiliations.

One rally attendee died and at least two were injured in the shooting. Authorities have identified the attendee who was shot and killed as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro told reporters that the man was killed trying to protect his family from the gunfire.

The shooting is likely to have a bearing on the upcoming Presidential elections. It is less than four months from the November 5 election, when Mr. Trump faces an election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Post the attack, Mr. Trump reportedly travelled to Milwaukee for the GOP convention on Sunday afternoon.

Read further details about the assassination bid and the global response here.

