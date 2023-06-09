June 09, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Around tinsel town

>> Veteran actress Sulochana passes away at 94

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar, known for starring in more than 300 Marathi and Hindi films during the 1960s and the 70s, passed away aged 94 after a prolonged illness at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

>> Hollywood writers strike continues

On Monday, Hollywood’s major studios reached a tentative labour agreement with the union representing film and television directors. Later that day, actors represented by the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike if they don’t agree on a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies by June 30. Meanwhile, the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood has impacted the production of Jennifer Lopez’s Unstoppable, and the fourth season of Emily In Paris. Standing in solidarity with the writers’ strike, rapper Snoop Dogg postponed his summer concerts at the Hollywood Bowl

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘Oh My God 2’ gets a release date

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first child

Facing one of the toughest trials of my life: Kajol takes ‘break from social media’

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ to be screened at Durban International Film Festival

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar 2’ scene shot in gurdwara

Actor Gufi Paintal, known for playing villain roles in TV shows, passes away

Hollywood

‘Captain America 4’ , earlier called Captain America: New World Order’, gets a new title

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ is trying to break ‘Oppenheimer’ IMAX exclusivity

Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ will release in two parts and also get a Director’s Cut

Apple TV+ has announced docuseries on legendary footballer Lionel Messi

Lashana Lynch to star alongside Eddie Redmayne in ‘Day of the Jackal’ series

‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development at Disney

Rosario Dawson-starrer ‘Ahsoka’ gets a streaming date

Kaley Cuoc and Chris Messina team up for a series titled ‘Based on a True Story’

Veteran actor Barry Newman passes away at 92

Tobias Menzies joins the cast of Brad Pitt’s untitled Formula One movie

Regional cinema

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film titled ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ to release in two parts

First look of Mammootty from ‘Bazooka’ out

Jayam Ravi-Nayanthara’s ‘Iraivan’ gets a release

‘Cinema Bandi’ director’s next to star Anupama Parameswaran

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi Passes away at 39

‘Tillu Square’, starring ‘Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Anupama Parameswaran’s, gets a release date

Praveen Sattaru’s ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna’ starring Varun Tej eyes August release

Trailers

Sylverster Stallone returns for one last time as ‘old blood meets new blood in ‘Expend4bles’ trailer’

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan do battle in CG spectacle in ‘Adipurush’ final trailer

Trailer of ‘Poor Things’, Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest, shows Emma Stone is a Frankenstein-ish experiment

Star-Lord and Rocket Raccon fight Doom in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ trailer

Trailer of Fahadh Faasil’s suspense thriller ‘Dhoomam’, bankrolled by Hombale Films, out

Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma perk up anthology in ‘Lust Stories 2’ teaser

Teaser of Dhoni Entertainment’s Tamil film ‘Let’s Get Married’ starring Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, and Ivana out

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trailer hints at a harrowing end to Lamberts’ story

Trailer of Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘The Night Manager Part 2’ out

‘Jee Karda’ trailer shows Tamannaah Bhatia torn between friendship and love

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in June: Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, Season 4 of Never Have I Ever, documentary Arnold, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in June: Marvel’s Secret Invasion, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Michael B Jordan’s Creed III, season 2 of The Lake, Culpa Mia based on Mercedes Ron’s Culpable trilogy, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Seth Rogan’s comedy series Platonic, Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland’s limited series The Crowded Room, and more

Essential reading

1) Interviewing Spider-Man: Tom Holland on his great powers and greater responsibilities

>> He talks about starring in Apple’s psychological drama ‘The Crowded Room,’ and why Peter Parker is his best friend

2) Shahid Kapoor on his new film ‘Bloody Daddy’ and 20 years in Bollywood

>> He talks about his nervous beginnings, his love for edgy cinema, and a possible collaboration with Vishal Bharadwaj

3) Amanda Seyfried’s era is now: On ‘The Crowded Room’ and more

>> She opens up about working with Tom Holland in, and getting into the skin of a complex character

4) Sarath Kumar: If I am appreciated for doing a good role, I become the hero of that film

>> The veteran actor talks about his latest film ‘Por Thozhil’, what cop roles mean to him, and hitting the 150-film mark

5) ‘2018’: The real, heart-warming Kerala story and a monotone of hatred, falsities in contrast

>> ‘2018’ stresses unity in times of catastrophe while ‘The Kerala Story’ is a shocking demonisation of Kerala and Muslims

6) Siddharth on ‘Takkar’ and how he sticks to his guns

>> The actor also talks about being aware of the evolving film consumer and one rule he follows in film production

7) An extract from ‘NTR: A political Biography’: The Telugu superstar’s dramatic entry into politics

>> N T Rama Rao chose the perfect time to launch his political career, says a new biography in his centenary year

8) From ‘Jabardasth to Vimanam’, Siva Prasad Yanala’s unlikely journey

>> How Yanala, who made his directorial debut with ‘Vimanam’, switched gears from the comedy TV show ‘Jabardasth’

9) I have been a newcomer for two decades, says Kannada actor Amaan

>> Amaan, who started off as a lead actor in TV serials, talks about the struggles of sustaining himself in tinsel town

10) ‘Kushi’ composer Hesham Abdul Wahab: Telugu cinema has given me wings to dream further

>> Debuting with director ‘Kushi’ starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he talks about his fluid work space

11) OTT tobacco warnings: industry mulls resistance to surprise move

>> Streaming viewers may have to start encountering intrusive anti-smoking messages on screen during smoking scenes

12) Cuban singer Omara Portuondo proves age is just a number

>> The legendary Cuban singer is in India as part of her world tour to promote her latest album

13) Ranjan Pramod: I always wanted to make films, writing has been a detour for me

>> The Malayalam screenplay writer-turned-director returns to cinema with ‘O Baby’

14) Costume designer for Malayalam films Sameera Saneesh launches her designer label online

>> Sameera launches her label online with an accent on casual and semi-formal designs

What to watch

1) ‘Transformer: Rise of the Beasts’ is fun and sweet CGI candy

Read the full review here

2) In ‘Por Thozil’, Sarath Kumar and Ashol Selvan shoulder a brilliant investigative thriller

Read the full review here

3) Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Bloody Daddy’ is an action film that lacks force

Read the full review here

4) In ‘Vimanam’, Samuthirakani shoulders a melodramatic tale

Read the full review here

5) ‘O Baby’ delivers a blow to the crumbling, imaginary edifice of honour

Read the full review here

6) ‘Takkar’ is a middling mishmash of action and romance that wastes a fantastic Siddharth

Read the full review here

7) ‘Arnold’ is a glossy showreel of Schwarzenegger’s incredible success story

Read the full review here

8) ‘Barry’ season 4 has Bill Harder giving a thrilling Hollywood send-off to the hitman

Read the full review here

9) Olivia Colman’s charisma goes in vain in ‘Empire of Light’ thanks to its plastic narration and inconsistent tones

Read the full review here

10) In ‘Doctor Cha’, Uhm Jung-hwa aces the journey of empowerment and independence

Read the full review here

11) ‘To Catch A Killer’ is a drab crime thriller with Shailene Woodley’s impressive performance as the only bright spot

Read the full review here

12) ‘The Idol’ Episode 1, starring Lilly-Rose Depp lacks the much-needed Euphoria

Read the full review here

13) Muthaiya’s ‘Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam’ is an exhausting hotchpotch

Read the full review here

